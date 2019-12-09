Globos de Oro 2020: Conoce la lista completa de nominados [VIDEOS]
Los Globos de Oro se realizarán hoy 5 de enero. ¡Conoce la lista completa de nominados aquí!
Este lunes 9 de diciembre se dio a conocer a los nominados a los Globos de oro, la cual se realizará hoy 5 de enero.
En estas nominaciones los más nombrados fueron El Irlandés, Joker, Los dos Papas, Historia de un matrimonio y 1917.
Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:
Mejor Película: Drama
- "1917" (DreamWorks Pictures)
- "The Irishman" (Netflix)
- "Joker" (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- "Marriage Story" (Netflix)
- "The Two Popes" (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en película: Drama
- Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")
- Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")
- Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")
- Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")
- Renée Zellweger ("Judy")
Mejor actor en película: Drama
-Christian Bale ("Ford V. Ferrari")
- Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y Gloria")
- Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")
- Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")
- Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")
Mejor Película: Musical o Comedia
- Dolemite is my name (Netflix)
- Jojo Rabbit (Defender Films)
- Knives out (T- Street)
- Once upon a time... in Hollywood (Columbia Pictures)
- Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)
Mejor actriz en película: Musical o Comedia
- Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")
- Awkwafina ("The Farewell")
- Cate Blanchett ("Where'd you go, Bernadette")
- Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")
- Emma Thompson ("Late Night")
Mejor actor en película: Musical o Comedia
-Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")
-Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")
- Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")
- Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")
- Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite is my name")
Mejor película animada
- "Frozen 2"
- "How to train your dragon: the Hidden World"
- "The Lion King"
-"Missing Link"
-"Toy Story 4"
Mejor película en lengua extranjera
- "The Farewell" (USA)
- "Les Misérables" (Francia)
- "Dolor y Gloria" (España)
- "Parasite" (Corea del Sur)
- "Portrait of a lady on fire" (Francia)
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")
- Annette Bening ("The report")
- Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")
- Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")
- Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")
Mejor actor de reparto
- Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood")
- Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")
- Al Pacino ("The Irishman")
- Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")
- Brad Pitt ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")
Mejor director de película
- Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")
- Sam Mendes ("1917")
- Todd Phillips ("Joker")
- Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")
- Quentin Tarantino ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")
Mejor guion de película
- Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won ("Parasite")
- Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")
- Quentin Tarantino ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")
- Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")
Mejor banda original para película
-"Little Women"
- "Joker"
- "Marriage Story"
- "1917"
- "Motherless Brooklyn"
Mejor canción original para película
-"Beautiful Ghosts" de "Cats"
- "I'm gonna love me again" de "Rocketman"
- "Into the unknown" de "Frozen 2"
- "Spirit" de "The Lion King"
- "Stand Up" de "Harriet"
Mejor serie de televisión: Drama
- "Big Little Lies" (HBO)
- "The Crown" (Netflix)
- "Killing Eve" (BBC America)
- "The morning show" (Apple TV+)
- "Succession" (HBO)
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión: Drama
- Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show")
- Olvia Colman ("The Crown")
- Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")
- Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")
- Reese Witherspoon ("The morning show")
Mejor actor en serie de televisión: Drama
- Brian Cox ("Succession")
- Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")
- Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")
- Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")
- Billy Porter ("Pose")
Mejor serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia
- "Barry" (HBO)
- "Fleabag" (Prime Video)
- "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)
- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)
- "The Politician" (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia
- Christina Applegate ("Dead to me")
- Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" )
- Kristen Dunst ("On becoming a God in Central Florida")
- Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")
- Phoebe Waller- Bridge ("Fleabag")
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia
- Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")
- Bill Hader ("Barry")
- Ben Platt ("The Politician")
- Paul Rudd ("Living with yourself")
- Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")
Mejor serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
- "Catch- 22" (Hulu)
- "Chernobyl" (HBO)
- "Fosse/ Verdon" (FX Networks)
- "The loudest voice" (Showtime)
- "Unbelievable" (Netflix)
Mejor actriz en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
- Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")
- Joey King ("The act")
- Helen Mirren ("Catherine the great")
- Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")
- Michelle Williams ("Fosse/ Verdon")
Mejor actor en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
- Christopher Abbott ("Catch- 22")
- Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")
- Russell Crowe ("The loudest voice")
- Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")
- Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/ Verdon")
Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
- Patricia Arquette ("The act")
- Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")
- Toni Collette (("Unbelievable")
- Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")
- Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")
Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión
- Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")
- Kieran Culkin ("Succession")
- Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")
- Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")
- Henry Winkler ("Barry")