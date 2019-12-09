Globos de Oro 2020: Conoce la lista completa de nominados [VIDEOS]

Este lunes 9 de diciembre se dio a conocer a los nominados a los Globos de oro, la cual se realizará hoy 5 de enero.

En estas nominaciones los más nombrados fueron El Irlandés, Joker, Los dos Papas, Historia de un matrimonio y 1917.

Aquí la lista completa de ganadores:

Mejor Película: Drama

- "1917" (DreamWorks Pictures)

- "The Irishman" (Netflix)

- "Joker" (Warner Bros. Pictures)

- "Marriage Story" (Netflix)

- "The Two Popes" (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en película: Drama

- Cynthia Erivo ("Harriet")

- Scarlett Johansson ("Marriage Story")

- Saoirse Ronan ("Little Women")

- Charlize Theron ("Bombshell")

- Renée Zellweger ("Judy")

Mejor actor en película: Drama

-Christian Bale ("Ford V. Ferrari")

- Antonio Banderas ("Dolor y Gloria")

- Adam Driver ("Marriage Story")

- Joaquin Phoenix ("Joker")

- Jonathan Pryce ("The Two Popes")

Mejor Película: Musical o Comedia

- Dolemite is my name (Netflix)

- Jojo Rabbit (Defender Films)

- Knives out (T- Street)

- Once upon a time... in Hollywood (Columbia Pictures)

- Rocketman (Paramount Pictures)

Mejor actriz en película: Musical o Comedia

- Ana de Armas ("Knives Out")

- Awkwafina ("The Farewell")

- Cate Blanchett ("Where'd you go, Bernadette")

- Beanie Feldstein ("Booksmart")

- Emma Thompson ("Late Night")

Mejor actor en película: Musical o Comedia

-Daniel Craig ("Knives Out")

-Roman Griffin Davis ("Jojo Rabbit")

- Leonardo DiCaprio ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")

- Taron Egerton ("Rocketman")

- Eddie Murphy ("Dolemite is my name")

Mejor película animada

- "Frozen 2"

- "How to train your dragon: the Hidden World"

- "The Lion King"

-"Missing Link"

-"Toy Story 4"

Mejor película en lengua extranjera

- "The Farewell" (USA)

- "Les Misérables" (Francia)

- "Dolor y Gloria" (España)

- "Parasite" (Corea del Sur)

- "Portrait of a lady on fire" (Francia)

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Kathy Bates ("Richard Jewell")

- Annette Bening ("The report")

- Laura Dern ("Marriage Story")

- Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")

- Margot Robbie ("Bombshell")

Mejor actor de reparto

- Tom Hanks ("A beautiful day in the neighborhood")

- Anthony Hopkins ("The Two Popes")

- Al Pacino ("The Irishman")

- Joe Pesci ("The Irishman")

- Brad Pitt ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")

Mejor director de película

- Bong Joon Ho ("Parasite")

- Sam Mendes ("1917")

- Todd Phillips ("Joker")

- Martin Scorsese ("The Irishman")

- Quentin Tarantino ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")

Mejor guion de película

- Noah Baumbach ("Marriage Story")

- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won ("Parasite")

- Anthony McCarten ("The Two Popes")

- Quentin Tarantino ("Once upon a time... in Hollywood")

- Steven Zaillian ("The Irishman")

Mejor banda original para película

-"Little Women"

- "Joker"

- "Marriage Story"

- "1917"

- "Motherless Brooklyn"

Mejor canción original para película

-"Beautiful Ghosts" de "Cats"

- "I'm gonna love me again" de "Rocketman"

- "Into the unknown" de "Frozen 2"

- "Spirit" de "The Lion King"

- "Stand Up" de "Harriet"

Mejor serie de televisión: Drama

- "Big Little Lies" (HBO)

- "The Crown" (Netflix)

- "Killing Eve" (BBC America)

- "The morning show" (Apple TV+)

- "Succession" (HBO)

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión: Drama

- Jennifer Aniston ("The morning show")

- Olvia Colman ("The Crown")

- Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

- Nicole Kidman ("Big Little Lies")

- Reese Witherspoon ("The morning show")

Mejor actor en serie de televisión: Drama

- Brian Cox ("Succession")

- Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

- Rami Malek ("Mr. Robot")

- Tobias Menzies ("The Crown")

- Billy Porter ("Pose")

Mejor serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia

- "Barry" (HBO)

- "Fleabag" (Prime Video)

- "The Kominsky Method" (Netflix)

- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Prime Video)

- "The Politician" (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia

- Christina Applegate ("Dead to me")

- Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" )

- Kristen Dunst ("On becoming a God in Central Florida")

- Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

- Phoebe Waller- Bridge ("Fleabag")

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: Musical o Comedia

- Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

- Bill Hader ("Barry")

- Ben Platt ("The Politician")

- Paul Rudd ("Living with yourself")

- Ramy Youssef ("Ramy")

Mejor serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

- "Catch- 22" (Hulu)

- "Chernobyl" (HBO)

- "Fosse/ Verdon" (FX Networks)

- "The loudest voice" (Showtime)

- "Unbelievable" (Netflix)

Mejor actriz en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

- Kaitlyn Dever ("Unbelievable")

- Joey King ("The act")

- Helen Mirren ("Catherine the great")

- Merritt Wever ("Unbelievable")

- Michelle Williams ("Fosse/ Verdon")

Mejor actor en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

- Christopher Abbott ("Catch- 22")

- Sacha Baron Cohen ("The Spy")

- Russell Crowe ("The loudest voice")

- Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

- Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/ Verdon")

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

- Patricia Arquette ("The act")

- Helena Bonham Carter ("The Crown")

- Toni Collette (("Unbelievable")

- Meryl Streep ("Big Little Lies")

- Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de televisión limitada o película para televisión

- Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

- Kieran Culkin ("Succession")

- Andrew Scott ("Fleabag")

- Stellan Skarsgard ("Chernobyl")

- Henry Winkler ("Barry")

Las nominaciones de los Globos de oro