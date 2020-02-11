Hailey Bieber impacta con un sensual look de belleza fácil de imitar
La modelo y novia de Justin Bieber sedujo con un atrevido outfit y look durante el after party de los Premios Oscar.
El after party de los Premios Oscar nos ha dejado memorables looks llenos de glamour y estilo. Y uno de ellos es el que llevó Hailey Bieber, quien sorprendió con una combinación de elegancia y sensualidad que ha deslumbrado a más de uno.
Hailey Bieber se impuso en dicho evento con un look atrevido y seductor. La modelo resaltó su figura con un vestido de Versace negro transparente que dejaba notar su ropa interior y que, además, tenía una abertura en el muslo de la rodilla.
Y si hablamos de su peinado y maquillaje, sin duda alguna fueron el gran acierto de su look de belleza. La esposa de Justin Bieber lució un elegante bob totalmente recto y corto con las puntas ligeramente hacia afuera que peinó con una raya al lado. Y para redondear el peinado engominó perfectamente todo su cabello suelto.
Sobre su maquillaje, Hailey Bieber se decantó por los tonos nude en donde destacó su mirada con un delineado difuminado y unas pestañas voluminosas. Para sus labios prefirió delinearlos ligeramente con un tono marrón más intenso que el color de relleno.
No cabe duda que la alfombra roja de los Premios Oscar y su respectivo after party nos han regalado los más variados looks de belleza que toda amante de la moda y belleza quiere conocer.