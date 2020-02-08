- Mujer
- Redes Sociales
- Hollywood
- Saga Crepúsculo
- Embarazo
- muerte
- hijos famosos
- Kellan Lutz
- Edward Cullen
- Bella Swan
Actor de Crepúsculo dedica emotivo mensaje a su esposa por la muerte de su hija
El actor que interpretó a Emmet Cullen atraviesa un difícil momento y sus colegas de “Crepúsculo” le dedicaron palabras de consuelo en redes sociales
El actor Kellan Lutz (34), conocido por interpretar a Emmett Cullen en la saga Crepúsculo atraviesa uno de sus peores momentos por el fallecimiento de su hija nonata. El estadounidense dedicó un emotivo mensaje de consuelo para su esposa que se encuentra emocionalmente fatal por la perdida.
"Mi mujer maravilla. ¡Esta semana ha sido una montaña rusa cargada de emociones (…) ¡En la vida es posible que no consigamos las respuestas a todas nuestras preguntas, pero siempre tendremos esperanza! Te amo Brittany. Gracias a todos por vuestro amor, respeto, comprensión y apoyo. Esperaré a ver a nuestra niña en el cielo cuando Dios nos llame", escribió en sus redes sociales Kellan con una foto en blanco y negro en la que su esposa Brittany (31) abraza su vientre.
♥️My Wonder Woman 🙏 It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain fairthful! God will restore. I love you @brittanylynnlutz Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home🙏 #Repost @brittanylynnlutz ・・・ Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven... your mommy loves you so much. 💔 I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will. But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs. And to all of you who donate blood- I have never been more grateful for you. Without you people like me wouldn’t be here. Thank you for respecting all of our privacy right now. Gonna take some time away to process and heal.
Para los esposos, la espera de su hija fue toda una hermosa experiencia que los tenía con la ansiedad de por fin poder conocerla. Sin embargo, la noticia los ha dejado con el corazón roto.
Hasta el momento no se conoce el motivo del deceso de la bebé. Según relató Brittany (31), su embarazo fue riesgoso, ella padecía de problemas de fertilidad y ya había sufrido una pérdida similar con un anterior embarazo y una cirugía en su útero.
"Mi pequeña, fue un honor y un placer ser tu mamá durante estos últimos seis meses. Lo hice lo mejor que pude y fue una alegría absoluta ver tu carita todas esas veces en la pantalla y sentir tus pataditas". El matrimonio compartió con el mundo que estaban esperando un bebé a finales de noviembre y confirmaron que estaban esperando una niña un mes después.
“Our willingness to wait reveals the value we place on what we’re waiting for.” Charles Stanley I got married at almost 31, long after I thought I would. I am pregnant now at 32 after countless negative tests, a lost pregnancy, & a surgery to fix problems in my uterus and create a hospitable environment to actually grow a child. None of it happened the way I thought it would & definitely not in the time frame I thought it would. Could I have gotten here faster? Maybe. Some obstacles were out of my control but 100% there was a portion of time I was not in the right place to meet the right person. I stayed in wrong relationships too long trying to talk myself into things. And my own issues with self worth caused me to downplay what I deserved for years. There have been more nights than I care to remember where I cried wondering if I’d ever meet the right person. And then after I did, nights where I cried wondering if I’d ever be able to be a mother the way I always envisioned. But you know what? I wouldn’t change any of it. Because here and now, I understand what it’s like to long for something. To say “no” to good while, in blind faith & sheer discomfort, waiting for the “great.” To have to make tough decisions -and stand by them- knowing it was going to be worth it one day, even though it hurt like hell in the moment. If you’re still waiting in faith for something, whatever it is, can I encourage you to stay strong? If you’re waiting with a good attitude & a hopeful heart, just know when you get it you will enjoy it more than so many others who didn’t go through the struggle because you’ll be looking with a heart of gratitude rather than lack. I can only hope that when I have my baby girl, rather than complaining about the challenges, I will remember the emptiness I felt in my womb and rejoice in the struggles knowing that the absence of those struggles would be the absence of this beautiful girl in my life. Learn from my experience: The pain during the wait, pales in comparison to the pain of settling and being stuck in the wrong thing. TRUST ME. I’ve been there. You can do this. You’re strong. The best is yet to come. 🌟
La madre de la fallecida bebé, también se refirió al actor con unas dulces palabras: " estoy tan agradecida por mi marido, es increíble y ha estado a mi lado todo el tiempo", explica, dando las gracias también a su familia, amigos, médicos que la atendieron y donantes de sangre, sin los cuales no se encontraría en estos momentos con vida, según explica.
Algunos compañeros de Crepúsculo de Kellan se pronunciaron en los comentarios, enviando sus condolencias a la pareja
"Lamento mucho leer esto, Kel. Me siento inspirada por tu fuerza y la de Brittany. Mi corazón y mis oraciones están con vosotros", ha escrito Ashley Greene, quien interpretó el papel de Alice Cullen.
"Lo siento mucho, Kel. Os mandamos nuestro amor y os abrazamos durante estos momentos que no podemos ni imaginar. Os queremos", escribió Nikki Reed (Rosalie en Crepúsculo), quien fue su pareja durante las cinco películas de la saga.
"Te mando todo mi amor, hermano. No hay palabras que os puedan ayudar a sobrellevarlo. Solo tiempo", escribió a Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle Cullen).