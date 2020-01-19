Conoce a todos los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020
El Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, SAG Awards 2020, premió a las mejores interpretaciones más destacadas de cine y televisión.
En la temporada de las premiaciones, el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, realizó la entrega de estatuillas de los Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 a las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.
Siendo una noche de sorpresas, donde el premio al mejor elenco se la llevó Parasite, convirtiéndose en la primera película de habla no inglesa en ganar. Así como Joaquín Phoenix se convirtió a mejor actor y hasta Brad Pitt retornó su carrera llevándose un galardón.
¿De qué trata Paradise?
La comedia negra del cine coreano, dirigida por Bong Joon-ho, que refiere a la lucha de clases, se convirtió en un fenómeno de crítica y público. El guión muestra el enfrentamiento entre una familia pobre y otra rica, con derivaciones insospechables. Obtuvo seis nominaciones para el Premio Oscar: mejor película internacional, dirección, guión original, edición, diseño de producción y mejor película
A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores en los SAG Awards 2020:
Mejor Elenco
Bombshell
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o – Us
Renée Zellweger – Judy (GANADORA)
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Mejor actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (GANADOR)
Mejor actriz de reparto
Margot Robbe – Bombshell
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Laura Dern – Marriage Story (GANADORA)
Nicole Kidman – Bombshell
Mejor actor de reparto
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (GANADOR)
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Elenco de dobles de riesgo
Joker
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Avengers: Endgame (GANADORES)
Ford vs Ferrari
The Irishman
Ganadores en la categoría de televisión
Actor miniserie
Mahershala Ali – True Detective
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (GANADOR)
Actriz miniserie
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (GANADORA)
Actor serie de drama
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us
Steve Carell – The Morning Show
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (GANADOR)
David Harbour – Stranger Things
Actriz serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (GANADORA)
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Actor serie de comedia
Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADOR)
Actriz serie comedia
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (GANADORA)
Elenco serie de drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown (GANADORES)
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
Elenco serie comedia
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORES)
Schitt’s Creek
Elenco de dobles
Game of Thrones (GANADORES)
GLOW
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen