Conoce a todos los ganadores de los SAG Awards 2020

En la temporada de las premiaciones, el Sindicato de Actores de Estados Unidos, realizó la entrega de estatuillas de los Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 a las mejores actuaciones de cine y televisión del año en el Shrine Auditorium de Los Ángeles.

Siendo una noche de sorpresas, donde el premio al mejor elenco se la llevó Parasite, convirtiéndose en la primera película de habla no inglesa en ganar. Así como Joaquín Phoenix se convirtió a mejor actor y hasta Brad Pitt retornó su carrera llevándose un galardón.

¿De qué trata Paradise?

La comedia negra del cine coreano, dirigida por Bong Joon-ho, que refiere a la lucha de clases, se convirtió en un fenómeno de crítica y público. El guión muestra el enfrentamiento entre una familia pobre y otra rica, con derivaciones insospechables. Obtuvo seis nominaciones para el Premio Oscar: mejor película internacional, dirección, guión original, edición, diseño de producción y mejor película

A continuación la lista completa de los ganadores en los SAG Awards 2020:

Mejor Elenco

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Renée Zellweger – Judy (GANADORA)

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Mejor actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Christian Bale – Ford vs Ferrari

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (GANADOR)

Mejor actriz de reparto

Margot Robbe – Bombshell

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Laura Dern – Marriage Story (GANADORA)

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Mejor actor de reparto

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (GANADOR)

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Elenco de dobles de riesgo

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Avengers: Endgame (GANADORES)

Ford vs Ferrari

The Irishman

Ganadores en la categoría de televisión

Actor miniserie

Mahershala Ali – True Detective

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (GANADOR)

Actriz miniserie

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (GANADORA)

Actor serie de drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (GANADOR)

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Actriz serie de drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show (GANADORA)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Actor serie de comedia

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADOR)

Actriz serie comedia

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (GANADORA)

Elenco serie de drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown (GANADORES)

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

Elenco serie comedia

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (GANADORES)

Schitt’s Creek

Elenco de dobles

Game of Thrones (GANADORES)

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen