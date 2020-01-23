Kate Middleton apuesta por un outfit setentero ideal para ir al trabajo
Catalina de Cambridge luce un outfit setentero perfecto del que te puedes inspirar si quieres traer de vuelta la onda retro a tu trabajo.
Kate Middleton es una mujer que destaca tanto por sus acciones de labor social como por el estilo tan particular y sofisticado que posee. En esta ocasión, la princesa británica eligió un outfit al estilo de los años setenta para una reunión en el Thinktank Birmingham Science Museum.
La duquesa de Cambridge no decepciona con este nuevo outfit y reafirma mediante su look y estilo que los pantalones acampanados y toda la onda retro y vintage está volviendo a ser tendencia este 2020.
NEW INITIATIVE AND 24H TOUR The Duchess of Cambridge launched #5BigQuestions 📋 on the Under 5s, a landmark survey which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation, yesterday. This is her biggest initiative yet! And I have a feeling more is coming soon👀 The survey is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people across the UK as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes. 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s aims to spark the biggest ever conversation on early childhood that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. °°° Catherine kickstarted the launch of the survey during a visit to MiniBrum at @thinktankmuseum, where she was shown around the interactive, child-sized mini-city by children who helped design the space and spoke to parents and carers about the survey. 🙌🏻 On the 5 Big Questions on the Under 5s Survey, The Duchess 🗣️ said: • “Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. • As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children. • I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. • My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”
Middleton se decantó por una blusa suelta manga larga en tonos verde y turquesa con un detalle muy esencial que le añade un toque elegante, un lazo en el cuello. Pero lo que más llamó la atención fueron los pantalones acampanados color negro de tiro alto. Este tipo de corte es ideal para disimular los rollitos, resaltar tu cintura y alargar tus piernas.
Y como para agregarle un aire más glamoroso utilizó unos tacones azul marino no muy altos pues tiene constantes actividades a las que debe asistir. En cuanto a joyería, ella prefirió unos pequeños pendientes verdes y una pulsera de Halcyon Days 'Maya' Torque Aquamarine and Gold Bangle.
No cabe duda que Kate Middleton es un personaje público que cuida prolijamente su imagen personal y que por ello sabe cómo innovar continuamente en sus outfits; y, sobre todo, brindarnos lecciones de estilismo.