Que tu mirada se vea como la de una reina con este mágico diseño

En Instagram, si te gusta ser el centro de atención y ser la primera en poner en práctica las nuevas tendencias, ¡tienes que probar esta técnica para maquillarse los ojos!

El internet y, sobre todo, las redes sociales, han sido los espacios más importantes para que las personas que aman el maquillaje tengan la oportunidad de compartir sus técnicas, consejos y creaciones, y muchas de ellas se han vuelto virales.

Un ejemplo es en la red social Instagram, con el #crownmakeup, en donde se puede encontrar maquillaje para ojos, que está inspirado en las coronas de reinas y princesas de Disney.

Este tipo de maquillaje se logra con algo de habilidad y con los cosméticos correctos. Los ojos se iluminan y dan ese aspecto de fantasía gracias a las sombras metalizadas.

En caso de que elijas utilizar este diseño en tus ojos, el resto de tu rostro tiene que estar con un maquillaje sobrio y poco llamativo. El make-up está centrado en pintar coronas en los párpados con distintos tipos de sombras y en las puntas (de la corona) se colocan diamantes o cristales de strass.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

23/12/2019 9:15 am

