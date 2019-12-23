Que tu mirada se vea como la de una reina con este mágico diseño
En Instagram, si te gusta ser el centro de atención y ser la primera en poner en práctica las nuevas tendencias, ¡tienes que probar esta técnica para maquillarse los ojos!
El internet y, sobre todo, las redes sociales, han sido los espacios más importantes para que las personas que aman el maquillaje tengan la oportunidad de compartir sus técnicas, consejos y creaciones, y muchas de ellas se han vuelto virales.
Gorgeous pink-crown inspired make-up look by @swetlanapetuhova fit for all Queens 👑 Follow this queen and be inspired 😍 #queendomofbeauty #queensseequeens #makeup #rosepink #mua #pinkmakeup #crownmakeup #inspire #beinspired #slay #melanin #melaninpoppin #makeuplover #makeupgeek #makeupart #makeuplover #makeuplook #lips #mattemakeup #glitter #makeupinspiration #makeupinspo #pink #barbie #glow #gloup
Un ejemplo es en la red social Instagram, con el #crownmakeup, en donde se puede encontrar maquillaje para ojos, que está inspirado en las coronas de reinas y princesas de Disney.
Este tipo de maquillaje se logra con algo de habilidad y con los cosméticos correctos. Los ojos se iluminan y dan ese aspecto de fantasía gracias a las sombras metalizadas.
Recreate the amazing crown look by @marissamelhorn with a few little twists for V-Day ❤ BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills dipbrow in auburn EYES: @anastasiabeverlyhills modern renaissance love letter and red ochre @certifeye candy cane glitter @kyliecosmetics koko collection gorg for the heart @blinkbymontana Kingston lashes
En caso de que elijas utilizar este diseño en tus ojos, el resto de tu rostro tiene que estar con un maquillaje sobrio y poco llamativo. El make-up está centrado en pintar coronas en los párpados con distintos tipos de sombras y en las puntas (de la corona) se colocan diamantes o cristales de strass.
TAG YOUR KING 🤴👑 Whether is your husband, fiance, boyfriend, father, brother or guyfriend 🥰😘💁♂️ swipe for a detailed pictorial 👉👉 . . For more, follow @make_malvina_up 💕 Use #make_malvina_up for your recreations . . (Could you make my day by tagging @anastasiabeverlyhills @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_greece @makeupforbarbies @thebalm @undiscovered_muas and @blazin__beauties i'll love you forever 💕💕Please leave a comment to help me out 😍) . . (Feel free to recreate any of my looks 💖 Don't forget to tag me so I can see your recreations 👀keep in mind that I'm always reposting your work in my stories😚) .. Makeup deets: @anastasiabeverlyhills @anastasiasoare pomade in dark brown @norvina and sultry (noir and pearl) @benefitcosmetics gimme brow in dark @thebalm Mary dew manizer highlight @inglot_cosmetics pure pignent eyeshadow no 124 @lauragellerbeauty gilded honey highlight @beautybakerybeauty liquid matte lipstick bowl of cherries @thequickflick modest intense black @giogiota @giodrevelilashes athena . . #make_malvina_up #crownmakeup #blazin_beauties #undiscovered_muas #abhprsearch #abhsultry #maquillaje #greekmua #μακιγιάζ #underratedmakeup #beautyinfluencersworldwide #makeupartistsworldwide #kingsman #pictorial #makeuppictorials #codebeauty #thisismakeup #beautycode #beautyinfluencersworldwide #instamakeup #creativemakeup #makeupideas #flawlessmakeup #makeupforbarbies #lovemakeup