¿Eres fanática de Star Wars? Entonces, esta colección de maquillaje te encantará
En Instagram, la maquilladora británica Pat McGrath ha creado esta nueva línea exclusiva. No hay duda que será el mejor regalo de Navidad para las amantes del make up y de Star Wars.
Hace poco se hicieron muy virales las imágenes y memes del Baby Yoda, que genero la risa y ternura de las personas. Ahora, ha salido un nuevo producto que también está relacionada a esta saga taquillera. Estamos hablando de la nueva colección de maquillaje inspirada en esta película.
La que propuso está gran idea ha sido la famosa maquilladora británica Pat McGrath, que cuenta con casi 3 millones de seguidores en Instagram. Esta colección incluye tres paletas de sombras para los ojos y cuatro labiales, envueltos con un diseño basado en el Episodio IX: “El ascenso de Skywalker”, el nuevo filme que se estrenará en cines el 20 de diciembre.
O-M-G!!! 😱🙀😱 🚨 Hope you are sitting down for this one...cause I bet we all didn’t see this coming 🚨NEW DOPE! Collector Collaboration !! #PatMcgrath X @starwars 🌠🌌 inspired the new film The Rise of Skywalker. The #limitededition collection includes: 1. GALACTIC GOLD PALETTE ($65) 2. MOTHERSHIP IV DECADENCE: STAR WARS EDITION ($125) 3. MTHRSHP STAR WARS: DARK GALAXY PALETTE ($65) 4. LIP FETISH LIP BALM: STAR WARS EDITION ‘CLEAR’ ($40) 5. LIP FETISH LIP BALM: STAR WARS EDITION ‘FLESH 3’ ($40) 6. LIP FETISH LIP BALM: STAR WARS EDITION ‘NUDE ASTRAL’ ($40) 7. LIP FETISH LIP BALM: STAR WARS EDITION ‘GOLD ASTRAL’ ($40) #ComingSoon Mid DECEMBER online @patmcgrathreal *will be first available U.K. #theofficialselfridges . . WOW!!!!! The packaging tho 😍✨ Impecable! On my list! What about yours? 💸🌌🌠🙌🏼 XO #Trendmood #starwars pic & info: @harpersbazaarus THANK U for this HOT!! 🔥Update: @whinsybeautymagic @crizzybeez 😘 . . . #motd #makeupoftheday #mua #ilovemakeup #makeup #makeupblogger #makeuponpoint #onpoint #makeuplook #makeuplove #makeuptalk #makeuptutorial #makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupaddiction #makeupdolls #lipstick #lipbalm
Las tonalidades de la línea de makeup son completamente espaciales. Hay blancos y plateados muy brillantes, tonos amarillentos y dorados muy intensos, azules tan encantadores como la galaxia y algunos tonos rosados para completar la paleta cromática.
Estos productos estarán disponibles a mediados de diciembre en la web de la maquilladora, Pat McGrath Lab.