¿Ondas surferas? El truco más sencillo para lograr un look relajado en una cita
Si tienes una salida importante y quieres un lindo look para lucir tu cabello con unas ondas surferas impresionantes, te enseñamos un truco infalible.
Para lograr un look relajado con unas ondas surferas no necesitas invertir demasiado tiempo ni dinero. Por ello te compartimos un eficaz truco para que puedas deslumbrar con tu cabello en esa cita especial.
Si tienes el cabello lacio con mayor razón querrás aumentar el volumen de tu melena y darle ese upgrade. Sigue leyendo para conocer cómo obtener unas ondas naturales y duraderas.
Ondas surferas fáciles y rápidas
No necesitas usar el truco de champú en seco para rizar y darle mayor textura a tu cabello ni mucho menos recurrir a complicados experimentos con tu melena.
La fórmula para lograr unas ondas sutiles y effortless la tiene la instagramer de belleza Krystal Sutherland. Y es que para una cita lo que menos buscamos es un peinado muy elaborado. Así en unos cuantos pasos lograrás el look ideal.
¿Qué debo hacer?
Para aquellas mujeres que tienen un cabello difícil esta es la mejor solución. Solo necesitas separar tu cabello en cuatro secciones y realizar una trenza en cada sección.
El secreto es hacer las trenzas cuando tu melena todavía esté húmeda antes de dormir. Así obtendrás las ondas perfectas al despertar. El toque final lo tendrás que hacer con ayuda de un rizador. Finalmente te aplicas un poco de spray voluminizador para que el peinado te dure más.
Así de fácil y ya tienes un peinado sin mucho esfuerzo para resaltar tu look y lucir estupenda en una primera cita. Te dejamos el video de la instagramer por si te quedaron dudas.
Braids turned to beach waves 😍 ————————————————— The amount of hair on my head rn is pure insanity and it takes WORK🥵💪🏼 Extensions are far from easy and require some nighttime tricks to make daytime styling a little easier😊 If you’ve got high maintenance hair, braids will be your best friend and will make it so you don’t wake up in a giant 🐀 nest that will be a b*tch to brush out AND it’ll take care of half the work needed when styling👍🏻 ——————————————————— I braided my hair into four sections to avoid any discomfort when sleeping (one giant braid is NOT comfortable😝) which will ensure I achieve a good amount of wave to the hair and so that my hair won’t stay damp💦 ——-——-—————————————————- Even though I braided my hair into sections it was still wet when I went to take the #braids out and so I will probably leave them in for 48 hours next time (as long as I have no where to go😉) —————————————————- After adding a few curls throughout and to the bottoms of my hair (try to bring the braid down as far as you can to avoid this step) I then used my @amika Un.Done Texture and Volume Spray to help create volume throughout and add a touch of hold to the hair👌🏼 ————————————————— 🎶 Enough By Mr. FijiWiji & Matt Van Listen on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/track/66dw3UYkr4CctFLan5DzYJ?si=v9GfFq9VRIGLdg5QKb7G4A