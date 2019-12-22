Neon Strobing: Ilumina tu rostro con los colores neón y brilla en tus fotos

En Instagram, se ha hecho viral esta técnica de maquillaje que te hará lucir asombrosa.

Los iluminadores neón son la nueva tendencia para lucirte en tus fotos
Este método te invita a atreverte y arriesgarte con algo nuevo, también logra que tu cutis se vea iluminado gracias al make-up fluorescente, y a la vez busca impactar a todos los que te vean.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

LIT 🌹🔥 sis let me beat her face today!!💕💕 Products: Skin: @covergirl TruBlend Matte Made in "M10" #COVERGIRLaftermidnight #IAmWhatIMakeup #COVERGIRLMADE Eyes: @acebeaute "Grandiose" Eyeshadow Palette Lashes: @indylashes in "Kimberly" Glow: @chaosmakeup Loose Highlight in "Lady Blue" Brows: @maccosmetics Shape + Shade Brow Tint in "Spiked" Lips: @shablamcosmetics Liquid Lip Potion in "Porn XXX" + #MACCosmetics x @patrickstarrr Lipglass in "Patrick Woo" - - - - - - - - - - #makeupartist #malemua #mua #model #glam #happy #transformation #instamodel #color #art #love #boxycharm #instamood #selfie #makeupforever #cute #photooftheday #potd #instagram #beauty #inspiration #instagood #artist

Una publicación compartida de Dezzy (@dezzzylopez) el

Hoy en día, los iluminadores se han vuelto un cosmético imprescindible dentro del beauty look de toda mujer. Ellos son perfectos para dar esa luz y brillo al rostro, y lo bueno, es que existen diversos tipos: gel, crema, barra y polvos.

Es cierto que todas deseamos tener un poco de brillo extra en nuestro maquillaje, pero si quieres un look inolvidable debes de probar el neon strobing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

BLING✨ im soooooooooo sorry for my long ass hiatus but im back now; Please Leave some look ideas in the comments.💕 Skin: @lorealmakeup Pro-Matte in "109" Eyes: @purcosmetics "Soiree Diaries" Palette + @covergirl "Hot Kat" Palette #IAmWhatIMakeup #COVERGIRLMADE Lashes: @spyglamourofficial in "Halo" Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in "Chocolate" Glow: @maccosmetics Extra Dimension Skin Finish in "Whisper Of Gilt" + @lycheexo Reflective Pigment in "Halo" #MACStrobe Lips: @maccosmetics Lip Pencil in "Chestnut" + Lipstick in "Sweet MamaStarrr" + Lipglass in "MamaStarrr Kiss" #maccosmetics #maclipslipslips - - - - - - - - - - #universodamaquiage_oficial #morpheboy #glam #glow #malemua #malemuas #dewy #art #highlight #neon #gold #glam #wet #mac #machyperrealglow #Spring #selfie #face #potd #mua #beauty #inspiration #inspo #fixfam #artist

Una publicación compartida de Dezzy (@dezzzylopez) el

Esta técnica fue creada por el maquillador Dezzy Lopez a los 18 años y la compartió en Instagram. Desde ahí, empezó a publicar diversas propuestas con estos colores y su método consiste en utilizar iluminadores fluorescentes en los mismos puntos donde utilizas el iluminador normal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

HI-LITE✨ in love with the new HI-LITE Opals highlighting palette by Lime Crime Skin: @lorealmakeup Pro-Matte in 109 Eyes: @morphebrushes 35B palette + @limecrimemakeup Diamond Crusher in "Strip" & "Choke" Brows: @anastasiabeverlyhills Dipbrow Pomade in "Ebony" Glow: @limecrimemakeup HI-LITE Opals palette (all three shades) Lips: Lime Crime Velvetines in "Eclipse" topped with "Peach" from the HI-LITE Opals palette - - - - - - - - - - #universodamaquiage_oficial #slave2beauty #makeupartistsworldwide #morpheboy #makeupslaves #undiscoveredmuas #dewy #undiscovered_muas #glow #makeupgeek #boysinmakeup #boymakeup #malemua #featuremuas #malemuas #muafeatures #makeupxfeature #fbf #pink #highlight #makeupbecausemakeup #limecrime #underratedmuas #neon #makeup_artist_worlwide_ #potd #mua #beauty #flawlesssdolls #inspiration

Una publicación compartida de Dezzy (@dezzzylopez) el

Sin duda alguna, es un maquillaje que luce espectacular para fotos; y de igual manera, se podría utilizar para eventos con una temática especial.

