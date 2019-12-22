Neon Strobing: Ilumina tu rostro con los colores neón y brilla en tus fotos
En Instagram, se ha hecho viral esta técnica de maquillaje que te hará lucir asombrosa.
Este método te invita a atreverte y arriesgarte con algo nuevo, también logra que tu cutis se vea iluminado gracias al make-up fluorescente, y a la vez busca impactar a todos los que te vean.
LIT 🌹🔥 sis let me beat her face today!!💕💕
Hoy en día, los iluminadores se han vuelto un cosmético imprescindible dentro del beauty look de toda mujer. Ellos son perfectos para dar esa luz y brillo al rostro, y lo bueno, es que existen diversos tipos: gel, crema, barra y polvos.
Es cierto que todas deseamos tener un poco de brillo extra en nuestro maquillaje, pero si quieres un look inolvidable debes de probar el neon strobing.
BLING✨ im soooooooooo sorry for my long ass hiatus but im back now; Please Leave some look ideas in the comments.💕
Esta técnica fue creada por el maquillador Dezzy Lopez a los 18 años y la compartió en Instagram. Desde ahí, empezó a publicar diversas propuestas con estos colores y su método consiste en utilizar iluminadores fluorescentes en los mismos puntos donde utilizas el iluminador normal.
HI-LITE✨ in love with the new HI-LITE Opals highlighting palette by Lime Crime
Sin duda alguna, es un maquillaje que luce espectacular para fotos; y de igual manera, se podría utilizar para eventos con una temática especial.