¿Pestañas inspiradas en Navidad? ¡Realza tu mirada con ellas!
En Instagram, ya no falta nada para el día más especial del año y es por eso que, la maquilladora británica Kayleigh Goldging nos trae una nueva tendencia de maquillaje que te sorprenderá.
Para todas las amantes de la Navidad, el complemento que te faltaba para tener un make-up navideño perfecto llega con las pestañas navideñas. ¡Sí, leíste bien!
Kayleigh tiene una especialidad para maquillaje de ojos y no se le ocurrió mejor idea que crear un diseño de pestañas con bolas de navidad y ¡hasta una estrella!
El procedimiento que realizó fue utilizar pestañas postizas, recortarlas con cuidado y en forma triangular para hacerla similar al árbol navideño. Para darle más color, le colocó máscara para pestañas de color verde. Después, con un poco de pegamento de maquillaje se colocaron los adornos navideños.
En la foto que subió a Instagram, la maquilladora indica todos los productos que ha utilizado para su invento.
Esta idea es solo una de las tantas maravillosas que encontrarás en la cuenta de Kayleigh.
¿Te atreves a intentar este tipo de make-up?
