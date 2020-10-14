Billboard Music Awards 2020: detalles y nominados sobre la premiación
Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 premia a los mejores artistas y discos de la industria musical.
Los Billboard Music Awards 2020 se celebran este miércoles 14 de octubre en medio de gran expectativa. Como se recuerda, esta gala premia a los mejores artistas y discos de la industria musical.
Para esta noche, la encargada de conducir la gala sera la actriz Kelly Clarkson y su responsabilidad será presentar un total de 55 categorías, en las que destacan Mejor Artista, Mejor Álbum, Mejor Nuevo Artista, entre otras.
Desde el Teatro Dolby en Los Ángeles, los Billboard Music Awards se trasmitirán en vivo con la participación de famosos estrellas del mundo musical.
En Perú podemos verlo a partir de las 7 p.m.
¿En qué canal se podrá ver los premios Billboard Music Awards 2020?
La premiación se pofdrá ver en vivo por los canales NBC (en Estados Unidos) y TNT (en Perú y el resto de Latinoamérica).
Billboard Music Awards 2020: conoce la lista de nominados
Mejor Artista
Billie Eilish
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum (Top 200 Billboard)
When we all fall asleep, where do we go? (Billie Eilish)
thank u, next (Ariana Grande)
Free spirit (Khalid)
Hollywood’s bleeding (Post Malone)
Lover (Taylor Swift)
Mejor Nuevo Artista
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Femenina
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista Masculino
DaBaby
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Ed Sheeran
Mejor Duo/Grupo
BTS
Dan and Shay
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Panic at the Disco
Canción Top Hot 100
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone you loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old town road”
Lizzo, “Truth hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Premio Billboard al Mejor Logro
Mariah Carey
Luke Combs
Lil Nas X
Harry Styles
Artista Top Billboard 200
Drake
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Artista Top Hot 100
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Streaming
DaBaby
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor artista con ventas de canciones principales
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
Mejor Artista en la Radio
Jonas Brothers
Khalid
Lizzo
Shawn Mendes
Post Malone
Mejor Artista en Redes Sociales
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
GOT7
Ariana Grande
Mejor Artista en Tour
Elton John
Metallica
Pink
Rolling Stones
Ed Sheeran
Mejor Artista R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Lizzo
Summer Walker
The Weeknd
Mejor Artista R&B Femenina
Beyoncé
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Mejor Artista R&B Masculino
Chris Brown
Khalid
The Weeknd
Mejor Tour R&B
B2K
Janet Jackson
Khalid
Mejor Artista Rap
DaBaby
Juice Wrld
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Roddy Ricch
Mejor Artista Rap Femenina
Cardi B
City Girls
Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Artista Rap Masculino
DaBaby
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Mejor Tour de Rap
Drake
Post Malone
Travis Scott
Mejor Artista Country
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Dan and Shay
Maren Morris
Thomas Rhett
Mejor Artista Country Femenina
Maren Morris
Kacey Musgraves
Carrie Underwood
Mejor Artista Country Masculino
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Mejor Dúo/Grupo Country
Dan and Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Mejor Tour Country
Eric Church
Florida Georgia Line
George Strait
Mejor Artista Rock
Imagine Dragons
Panic at the Disco
Tame Impala
Tool
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor Tour de Rock
Elton John
Metallica
Rolling Stones
Mejor Artista Latino
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Mejor Artista de Dance/Electrónica
Avicii
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
ILLENIUM
Marshmello
Mejor Artista Cristiano
Lauren Daigle
Elevation Worship
For King and Country
Hillsong United
Kanye West
Mejor Artista Gospel
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Sunday Service Choir
Kanye West
Mejor Soundtrack
Aladdin
Descendants 3
Frozen II
K-12 (Melanie Martinez)
The Dirt (Motley Crue)
Mejor Álbum R&B
Homecoming: The live album Beyoncé
Changes, Justin Bieber
Indigo, Chris Brown
Free Spirit, Khalid
Over it, Summer Walker
Mejor Álbum de Rap
KIRK, DaBaby
Death race for love, Juice Wrld
Hollywood’s bleeding, Post Malone
Please excuse me for being antisocial, Roddy Ricch
So much fun, Young Thug
Mejor Álbum Country
Experiment, Kane Brown
What you see is what you get, Luke Combs
GIRL, Maren Morris
Center point road, Thomas Rhett
If I know me, Morgan Wallen
Mejor Álbum de Rock
III, The Lumineers
We are not your kind, Slipknot
The slow rush, Tame Impala
Fear inoculum, Tool
Father of the bride, Vampire Weekend
Mejor Álbum Latino
Oasis, J Balvin y Bad Bunny
Gangalee, Farruko
11:11, MALUMA
Utopia, Romeo Santos
Sueños, Sech
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electrónica
TIM, Avicii
World war joy, The Chainsmokers
Ascend, ILLENIUM
Marshmello: Fortnite extended set, Marshmello
Different world, Alan Walker
Mejor Álbum Cristiano
Victory: recorded live, Bethel Music
Only Jesus, Casting Crowns
People, Hillsong United
Victorious, Skillet
Jesus is king, Kanye West
Mejor Álbum de Gospel
Long live love, Kirk Franklin
Goshen, Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers
The cry: A aive worship experience, William McDowell
Jesus is born, Sunday Service Choir
Jesus is king, Kanye West
Mejor Canción en Streaming
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No guidance”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old town road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Canción más vendida
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone you loved”
Billie Eilish, “bad guy”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old town road”
Lizzo, “Truth hurts”
Blake Shelton, “God’s country”
Mejor Canción en Radio
Lewis Capaldi, “Someone you loved”
Jonas Brothers, “Sucker”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Truth hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I don’t care”
Mejor Colaboración
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old town road”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, “I don’t care”
Mejor Canción R&B
Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga, “Juicy”
Khalid, “Talk”
Lizzo, “Good as hell”
The Weeknd, “Heartless”
Mejor Canción Rap
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old town road”
Lil Tecca, “Ran$om”
Lizzo, “Truth hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee, “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone, “Wow”
Mejor Canción Country
Dan and Shay ft. Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris, “The bones”
Old Dominion, “One man band”
Blake Shelton, “God’s country”
Morgan Wallen, “Whiskey glasses”
Mejor Canción Rock
Imagine Dragons, “Bad liar”
Machine Gun Kelly, YUNGBLUD, Travis Barker, “I think I’m okay”
Panic at the Disco, “Hey look ma, I made it”
Twenty One Pilots, “Chlorine”
Twenty One Pilots, “The hype”
Mejor Canción Latina
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna, J Balvin, “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy, “Callaita”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow, “Con calma”
Jhay Cortez, J BALVIN, Bad Bunny, “No me conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA, “Otro trago”
Mejor Canción Dance/Electrónica
Black Eyed Peas & J BALVIN, “Ritmo (bad boys for life)”
Ellie Goulding & Diplo ft. Swae Lee, “Close to me”
ILLENIUM & Jon Bellion, “Good things fall apart”
Kygo & Whitney Houston, “Higher love”
Marshmello ft. CHVRCHES, “Here with me”
Mejor Canción Cristiana
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser, “Raise a hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West, “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle, “Rescue”
For King and Country, “God only knows”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Mejor Canción Gospel
Kirk Franklin, “Love theory”
Kanye West, “Closed on sunday”
Kanye West, “Follow God”
Kanye West, “On God”
Kanye West, “Selah”