Alumna denuncia que profesor le prohibió amamantar a su bebé en clases virtuales

En Estados Unidos, una joven madre denunció públicamente haber sufrido un acto de discriminación por parte de su profesor durante sus clases virtuales.

Según la estudiante, Marcella Mares, su profesor de la escuela comunitaria Fresno City College le prohibió amamantar a su bebé durante las clases online. Le pidió que lo hiciera en sus "tiempos libres".

Según informó CNN, todo inició cuando el docente envió un correo electrónico grupal, en el que daba a conocer las nuevas reglas que deberían adoptar los estudiantes que asistiesen a su asignatura de manera virtual, debido a la pandemia.

En el mensaje, se exponía que los alumnos estaban obligados a encender las cámaras y micrófonos de su computador mientras estuviesen conectados.

Tras lo anunciado por el maestro, la joven madre respondió el mail y pidió al profesor poder apagar la cámara y el micrófono mientras amamantaba a su pequeña hija, sin embargo éste no estuvo de acuerdo.

“Me alegra saber que puede tener la cámara y el micrófono encendidos, pero no amamante a su hija durante la clase porque no es lo que debería hacer. Hazlo en tu tiempo libre”, escribió el docente. Difundiendo, además la historia con el resto los alumnos.

Mare se sintió mal ante el accionar de su profesor. La había expuesto ante toda su clase.

“Él me delató frente a mis compañeros y no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento”, escribió la joven en una larga publicación en Instagram.

La alumna decidió comunicar a la entidad estudiantil su malestar, por lo que el docente tuvo que ser obligado a disculparse.

“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”, cerró el profesor.