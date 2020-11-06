"Envy Peru" se alzó con la corona de Drag Race Holland
El peruano Boris Itzakovich Escobar ganó el reality show de RuPaul, coronándose como el primer latino llevarse el premio.
El nombre de Perú una vez da que hablar. El programa neerlandés, “Drag Race Holland” que tiene como participantes a drag queens y se estrenó el pasado 18 de septiembre, tuvo como ganador a un peruano.
Bajo el seudónimo de "Envy Peru", Boris Itzkovich Escobar, el peruano que reside en Holanda hace 4 años, se alzó con la corona del programar en su primera temperada, además se convertirse en el primer latino en ganar el reality show de RuPaul.
Al son de “Born this way” de Lady Gaga, el peruano consiguió conquistar a los miembros del jurado, integrados por Nikkie Plessen, la popular diseñadora de modas, Nikkie Tutoriales y el presentador Fred van Leer.
QUE VIVA LOS LATINOS CARAJO OMG I WON GUYS!!!! —— Photo: @shotbymeijer Outfit: @vandenbergbjorn Hair: @wigsbymay_ —— The Grande Finale! Now available on @wowpresentsplus in the U.S. + Australia + worldwide and exclusively in the Netherlands on @videolandonline! —— #dragraceholland #makeupartist #makeup #dragroyalty #dragqueen #dragmakeup #worldofdrag #worldofwonder #wowpresents #rupaulsdragrace #diversity #dragperfection #lgbtq #pride #love #photooftheday #winner
Luego de recibir la corona, Envy Peru dio un mensaje para todos los que lo apoyaron y creyeron en su trabajo, además de recalcar su orgullo y amor por el Perú.
“Trabajé mucho para esto, mi objetivo era mostrarle a la gente que soy algo más que una foto linda en Instagram, tengo personalidad. Estoy feliz y llevaré esa corona con orgullo. Perú, esto es para ti. Te amo, mamá. ¡Arriba Perú, carajo!”, dijo muy emocionado en su Instagram.
El peruano conmovió con sus palabras a los demás participantes del reality. Además, RuPaul le expresó: "Querida, Envy Peru, ¡Felicidades! Eres la ganadora. Alzaste el título de la primera superestrella drag de “Drag Race Holland”.
Can you just imagine mama @rupaulofficial saying your name (yes I think I peed again)? I was literally dying and ugly crying from the inside but I needed to keep myself together! I feel unbelievably honoured and I will wear this title with a lot of class, pride and beauty. I will never forget this beautiful moment in my life and I will make sure to make a difference Thank you to the whole crew of @vincent_tv_producties, @videolandonline and @worldofwonder for bringing this show to The Netherlands so we can showcase to the world how beautiful and diverse our community is. We got the opportunity to be visible and to share our stories and that’s a very important part for the acceptance of our community in our country but also the world. Thank you all the judges and @fredvanleer for being the perfect host for this show, you made it your own and you really cared for every single one of us! We all adore you and love you so much And of course all the queens of the season I grew close to. What a ride girls! You all are SUPERSTARS and I’m so proud of the amazing season we made. We laughed, we cried, we fought but in the end of the day we love and respect each other. We really brought it and I can not wait for the moment to take over the world together —— Video: @vincent_tv_producties, @videolandonline and @worldofwonder Outfit: @vandenbergbjorn Hair: @wigsbymay_ —— The Grande Finale! Now available on @wowpresentsplus in the U.S. + Australia + worldwide and exclusively in the Netherlands on @videolandonline! —— #dragraceholland #makeupartist #makeup #dragroyalty #dragqueen #dragmakeup #worldofdrag #worldofwonder #wowpresents #rupaulsdragrace #diversity #dragperfection #lgbtq #pride #love #photooftheday #winner