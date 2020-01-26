Premios Grammy 2020: ¿Cómo puedo ver En Vivo a BTS, Rosalía y Ariana Grande?
¿Cómo es que puedo ver los Premios Grammy En Vivo Online Gratis? Mira nuestra nota y podrás gozar de las presentaciones de Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande y BTS.
La noche del 26 de enero se celebran la 62ª edición de los Premios Grammy 2020. La gala tendrá a cantantes como Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish y la esperada presentación de BTS
¿Quieres saber todo acerca de la premiación de los Grammy 2020? No dejes de leer nuestra nota:
¿Cuál es la hora de los Grammy 2020?
Echa un vistazo al horario de los Grammy en cada país:
-Brasil: 9 p.m.
-Chile: 9 p.m.
-Argentina: 9 p.m.
-Bolivia: 8 p.m.
-Venezuela: 8 p.m.
-Ecuador: 7 p.m.
-Perú: 8 p.m.
-Estados Unidos: 5 p.m.
-México: 8 p.m.
¿Cómo puedo ver los Grammy 2020 en vivo gratis?
Los canales que emitirán los Grammy serán TNT T CBS.
¿Qué canales serán los que transmitan los Grammy 2020?
En el Perú se podrá ver en TNY Y TNT series
-MOVISTAR: TNT 102 / TNT Series 103
-DIRECT TV: TNT 502 / TNT Series 213
-CLARO: TNT 22 / TNT Series 138
Echa un vistazo a la lista completa de nominados:
MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- 'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton
- ‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish
- ‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H
- ‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.
- ‘Talk’- Khalid
-‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
- 'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo
- ‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon
MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- I,I - Bon Iver
- Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey
- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish
- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande
- I Used To Know Her - Her
- 7 - Lil Nas X
- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo
- Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend
CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- ‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna
- ‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell
-‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker
- ‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins
- ‘Love’ - Taylor Swift
- 'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey
- ‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman
- 'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Black Pumas
- Billie Eilish
- Lil Nas X, Lizzo
- Maggie Rogers
- Rosalia
Tank And The Bangas
Yola
MEJOR POP SOLO
- 'Spirit’ - Beyoncé
- 'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish
- 'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande
- 'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift
- 'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo
MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO
- 'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House
- 'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers
- ‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus
- 'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee
- 'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP
- 'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé
- ‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish
- 'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande
- 'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran
- 'Lover’ - Taylor Swift
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA
- LP5- Apparat
- No Geography - The Chemical Brothers
- Hi This is Flume - Flume
- Solace - Rufus du sol
- Weather - Tycho
MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK
- ‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
- ‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
- ‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
- ‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
- ‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- Amo - Bring Me The Horizon
- Social Cues - Cage The Elephant
- In the End - The Cranberries
- Trauma - I Prevail
- Feral Roots - Rival Sons
MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL
- Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi
- Humanice - Death Angel
- Bow Down - I Prevail
- Unleashed - Killswitch Engage
- 7empest - Tool
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- U.F.O.F. - Big Thief
- Assume form - James Blake
- I.I - Bon Iver
- Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend
- Anima - Thom Yorke
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B
- Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy
- Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
- Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
- Roll some mo - Lucky Daye
- Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO
- Vida - Luis Fonsi
- 11:11 - Maluma
- Montaner - Ricardo Montaner
- #ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz
- Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra
MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL
- OPUS - Marc Anthony
- Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio
- Candela - Vicente García
- Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
- A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO
- X 100pre -Bad Bunny
- Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny
- Indestructible - Flor De Toloache
- Almadura - iLe
- El mal querer - Rosalía
MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL
- We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers
- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.
- Cellophane - Fka Twigs
- Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
- Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL
- Homecoming - Beyoncé
- Remember My Name - David Crosby
- Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis
- Shangri-la - Morgan Neville
- Anima - Thom Yorke