Premios Grammy 2020: ¿Cómo puedo ver En Vivo a BTS, Rosalía y Ariana Grande?

¿Cómo es que puedo ver los Premios Grammy En Vivo Online Gratis? Mira nuestra nota y podrás gozar de las presentaciones de Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande y BTS.

Ver en vivo a Rosalía, BTS y Ariana Grande
Ver en vivo a Rosalía, BTS y Ariana Grande

La noche del 26 de enero se celebran la 62ª edición de los Premios Grammy 2020. La gala tendrá a cantantes como Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish y la esperada presentación de BTS

NO DEJES DE LEER: ¿V de BTS podría venir al Perú?

MIRA TAMBIÉN: Premios Grammy 2020: Ariana Grande hace gala de su extravagancia con pomposo vestido en alfombra roja

¿Quieres saber todo acerca de la premiación de los Grammy 2020? No dejes de leer nuestra nota:

¿Cuál es la hora de los Grammy 2020?

Echa un vistazo al horario de los Grammy en cada país:

-Brasil: 9 p.m.

-Chile: 9 p.m.

-Argentina: 9 p.m.

-Bolivia: 8 p.m.

-Venezuela: 8 p.m.

-Ecuador: 7 p.m.

-Perú: 8 p.m.

-Estados Unidos: 5 p.m.

-México: 8 p.m.

¿Cómo puedo ver los Grammy 2020 en vivo gratis?

Los canales que emitirán los Grammy serán TNT T CBS.

¿Qué canales serán los que transmitan los Grammy 2020?

En el Perú se podrá ver en TNY Y TNT series

-MOVISTAR: TNT 102 / TNT Series 103

-DIRECT TV: TNT 502 / TNT Series 213

-CLARO: TNT 22 / TNT Series 138

Echa un vistazo a la lista completa de nominados:

MEJOR GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO

- 'Hey’ - Iver BJ Burton

- ‘Bad guy’ -Billie Eilish

- ‘7 rings’ - Ariana Grande H

- ‘Hard place’ - H.E.R.

- ‘Talk’- Khalid

-‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

- 'Truth Hurts' - Lizzo

- ‘Sunflowers’ - Post Malon

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DEL AÑO

- I,I - Bon Iver

- Norman F***Ing Rockwell! - Lana Del Rey

- When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? - Billie Eilish

- Thank U, Next - Ariana Grande

- I Used To Know Her - Her

- 7 - Lil Nas X

- Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) - Lizzo

- Father Of The Bride- Vampire Weekend

 

CANCIÓN DEL AÑO

- ‘Always Remenber Us This Way’ - Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna

- ‘Bad guy’- Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell

-‘Bring My Flowers Now’ - Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker

- ‘Hard Place’ - Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins

- ‘Love’ - Taylor Swift

- 'Norman F**ing rockwell’ - Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey

- ‘Someone you loved’ - Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman

- 'Truth Hurts’ - Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John

 

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

- Black Pumas

- Billie Eilish

- Lil Nas X, Lizzo

- Maggie Rogers

- Rosalia

Tank And The Bangas

Yola

MEJOR POP SOLO

- 'Spirit’ - Beyoncé

- 'Bad guy’ - Billie Eilish

- 'Seven Rings’ - Ariana Grande

- 'You Need to Calm Down’ - Taylor Swift

- 'Truth Hurts’ - Lizzo

 

MEJOR DÚO O GRUPO

- 'Boyfriend’ - Ariana Grande & Social House

- 'Sucker’ - Jonas Brothers

- ‘Old Town Road’ - Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus

- 'Sunflower’ - Post Malone & Swae Lee

- 'Señorita’ - Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

 

 MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP

- 'The Lion King’ - Beyoncé

- ‘When We all fall Asleep’ - Billie Eilish

- 'Thank U, Next’ - Ariana Grande

- 'No. 6 Collaborations Proyect’ - Ed Sheeran

- 'Lover’ - Taylor Swift

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ELECTRÓNICA

- LP5- Apparat

- No Geography - The Chemical Brothers

- Hi This is Flume - Flume

- Solace - Rufus du sol

- Weather - Tycho

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN DE ROCK

- ‘Fear inoculum’ - Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

- ‘Give yourself a try’ - George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

- ‘Harmony hall’ - Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

- ‘History repeats’ - Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

- ‘This land’ - Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK

- Amo - Bring Me The Horizon

- Social Cues - Cage The Elephant

- In the End - The Cranberries

- Trauma - I Prevail

- Feral Roots - Rival Sons

 

MEJOR PRESENTACIÓN DE METAL

- Astorolus - Candlemass Feat. Tony Iommi

- Humanice - Death Angel

- Bow Down - I Prevail

- Unleashed - Killswitch Engage

- 7empest - Tool

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA

- U.F.O.F. - Big Thief

- Assume form - James Blake

- I.I - Bon Iver

- Faster of the Bride - Vampire Weekend

- Anima - Thom Yorke

 

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

- Love again - Daniel Caesar & Brandy

- Could’ve been - H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

- Exactly how I feel - Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

- Roll some mo - Lucky Daye

- Come home - Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM LATINO

- Vida - Luis Fonsi

- 11:11 - Maluma

- Montaner - Ricardo Montaner

- #ElDisco - Alejandro Sanz

- Fantasia - Sebastian Yatra

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM TROPICAL

- OPUS - Marc Anthony

- Tiempo al Tiempo - Luis Enrique + C4 Trio

- Candela - Vicente García

- Literal - Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

- A journey through cuban music - Aymée Nuviola

 

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO

- X 100pre -Bad Bunny

- Oasis - J Balvin & Bad Bunny

- Indestructible - Flor De Toloache

- Almadura - iLe

- El mal querer - Rosalía

 

MEJOR VIDEO MUSICAL

- We've Got To Try - The Chemical Brothers

- This Land - Gary Clark Jr.

- Cellophane - Fka Twigs

- Old Town Road (Official Movie) - Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

- Glad He’s Gone - Tove Lo

PUEDES MIRAR: Lizzo cautivó con vestido blanco plus size de Versace en la red carpet de los premios Grammy

VER TAMBIÉN: Premios Grammy 2020: Ariana Grande hace gala de su extravagancia con pomposo vestido en alfombra roja

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL

- Homecoming - Beyoncé

- Remember My Name - David Crosby

- Birth Of The Cool - Miles Davis

- Shangri-la - Morgan Neville

- Anima - Thom Yorke

27/01/2020 7:28 pm

