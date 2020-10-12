The Wanted: Tom Parker revela que padece de un tumor cerebral terminal

El cantante de The Wanted señaló que piensa luchar hasta el final y pidió a sus fans que no tengan pena.

Tom Parker revela que padece de cáncer.
Tom Parker, del grupo The Wanted, paralizó las redes tras revelar que padece de un tumor cerebral terminal. A través de su cuenta de Instagram, el cantante hizo la lamentable publicación.

TE PUEDE INTERESAR: Yiddá Eslava en bikini a dos semanas de dar a luz: "Me siento hermosa"

MIRA TAMBIÉN: "Pedro el escamoso": protagonista confesó estar sin empleo y endeudada

“Hola, chicos, saben que ambos hemos estado callados en las redes sociales durante algunas semanas y es hora de decirles por qué. No hay una manera fácil de decir esto, pero lamentablemente me diagnosticaron un tumor cerebral y ya estoy en tratamiento”, escribió

El cantante indicó que dio su testimonio a la revista OK, con el fin de que la verdad la sepan de su propia boca.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx @ok_mag

Una publicación compartida de Tom Parker (@tomparkerofficial) el

“Decidimos, después de pensarlo mucho, que en lugar de escondernos y tratar de mantenerlo en secreto, haríamos una entrevista para presentar todos los detalles y dejar que todos supieran los hechos a nuestra manera”, señaló Tom Parker, de 32 años.

El cantante fue bastante claro al pedir a sus fans que no se apenen por él, al contrario, espera recibir muchos mensajes positivos y de aliento en esta dura batalla.

“Todos estamos absolutamente devastados, pero vamos a luchar contra esto hasta el final. No queremos su tristeza, solo queremos amor y positividad y juntos crearemos conciencia sobre esta terrible enfermedad y buscaremos todas las opciones de tratamiento disponibles”, resaltó el artista, quien resaltó que no se dará por vencido.

“Va a ser una batalla dura, pero con el amor y el apoyo de todos vamos a vencerla. Tom y Kelsey”, concluyó.

¿Qué es The Wanted?

The Wanted es una boy band británica-irlandesa formada por Max George, Siva Kaneswaran, Jay McGuiness, Tom Parker y Nathan Sykes. El sencillo más popular del grupo por mucho tiempo fue "All Time Low" que salió a la venta en Reino Unido en julio de 2010 y con el cual se convirtieron en número uno durante una semana. 

Su álbum más importante, The Wanted, fue puesto en venta por primera vez el 

12/10/2020 1:15 pm
